A Sussex minister has pleaded guilty to a voyeurism charge.

It relates to an incident in March, in which he secretly observed or recorded a person who had a reasonable expectation of privacy.

David Scott Hillier — bald, clean-shaven, and wearing glasses and a blue windbreaker — sat hunched over with his hand covering his mouth, before briefly entering his plea Monday in provincial court.

An agreed-upon statement of facts will be presented during Hillier's sentencing hearing, but the court heard that the incident on Mar. 17 in Sussex involved a tanning salon.

A publication ban prevents revealing details that might identify the victim.

Hillier is a minister at St. Paul's United Church in Sussex. The church website lists Hillier as 'currently on leave.' (Source: Facebook)

Following the hearing, Hillier did not make any comments to the news media, but a woman walking with him called reporters "so sweet," while extending her middle finger to the group.

Hillier is a minister at St. Paul's United Church in Sussex, whose website still lists him as "currently on leave."

He will be back in court for a sentencing hearing Feb. 6 at 1:30 p.m.

Victim impact statements and other reports are expected to be heard at that time.