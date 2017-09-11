While many New Brunswickers choose to spend their summers on the beach, botanist David Mazerolle sets off for remote areas of New Brunswick in hopes of finding plants that have never been seen.

This summer he discovered two new species, the northern holly fern and the large-leaved sandwort, in the northeastern wilds of the province.

The northern holly fern, discovered along the Charlo River in northern New Brunswick, had never been seen in the Maritimes except in a handful of spots in Cape Breton. (Submitted by David Mazerolle)

"We spend our time targeting places that haven't been explored much, yet where we think there's a good chance of finding rare species," said Mazerolle, who works with the Atlantic Canada Conservation Data Centre, a charity that gathers data on species of concern.

This year, the focus was on habitats with a high pH, or alkalinity, in areas such as the Charlo River and upper Jacket River gorges.

Mazerolle explained that most of the soil in New Brunswick is acidic, which means it has a low pH level.

"We struck gold in those river valleys and the ravines and on the cliff faces out there," Mazerolle told Information Morning Moncton.

"We were pretty successful in finding tons of rare species but the neatest finds were two species that hadn't been seen in the province yet."

'Two pretty exciting finds'

​Large-leaved sandwort is a northern species that, until now, has never been seen south of the Gaspé Peninsula, while the northern holly fern has only been spotted in a handful of sites in Cape Breton but never on mainland Nova Scotia or elsewhere in the Maritimes.

Until this summer, large-leaved sandwort had never been documented south of the Gaspé Peninsula. (Submitted by David Mazerolle)

"Those were two pretty exciting finds," Mazerolle said.

"When we come across something that is rare it tends to catch our eye and it did catch our eye as something that was odd."

Mazerolle says discovering a plant which scientists didn't know existed in New Brunswick is a thrill.

"We spend our time exploring areas and when you get these nice finds it really shows that we don't know everything about flora in the Maritimes and there's still a lot of exploring left to do and a lot of neat finds left to be made."

New lichen species also discovered

Mazerolle describes the areas he explored this summer with his colleague Alain Belliveau as "remote" but said if you want to make discoveries you have to go where no one else has been.

"The ravines we were surveying on the Charlo and the Jacket River — those were pretty impressive looking cliffs so you're scrambling down a very steep slope grabbing on to whatever vegetation you can get a hold of, thinking that maybe using a rope would be safer," he said.

The Charlo River ravine is an example of the remote places David Mazerolle and his colleagues explored this summer in search of rare plant species. (Submitted by David Mazerolle)

"You're walking along a brook, and on both sides of that brook you've got these sheer rock walls and some of them are really shaded and seepy and those are the places where you find a lot of these rare plants and a lot of them ... are northern species, so they do tend to like the shady spots on the exposed rock faces."

Mazerolle said the information he and his colleagues gather will be shared with government and conservation groups and will hopefully guide which natural areas will be protected in the future.

​He said Tom Neily, an expert in lichen and moss, also joined the team and helped to document a number of lichen species that had also never been seen in New Brunswick.

The research is a three-year project under Environment Canada's Atlantic Ecosystems Initiative program.