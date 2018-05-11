Couple stranded without a penny after needing treatment at Mexican hospital

A couple from Belledune are breathing a small sigh of relief after an experience in a Mexican hospital almost left them stranded, with one passport between the two of them and their bank accounts emptied of all their life savings.

David Hughes, the former chief administrative officer for the Village of Belledune, and his wife, Paula, spend a few months of every winter in Mexico, where they rent a house not far from the city of Merida, on the Yucatan Peninsula.

I didn't know what was going on ... I couldn't get enough air. - David Hughes

They didn't purchase any travel medical insurance, reasoning neither of them had ever been sick and they wanted to save money.

But in late February, Hughes, 69, almost stopped breathing.

"I didn't know what was going on," Hughes recalled. "I couldn't get enough air. I started breathing harder and harder."

He collapsed on the bed, and the rest is a blur.

Paula Hughes said her husband was taken by ambulance to hospital, where he was given oxygen and told he exhibited symptoms of a collapsed lung.

After Hughes was admitted and additional tests were done, doctors found a malignant tumour in his right lung.

"It's hard to hear those words," said Hughes, adding the news came as a complete shock.

Not told anything about cost

But this was only the beginning of their troubles.

After getting the diagnosis, the pair considered flying back to Canada, but David was too ill. They decided to remain at the Mexican hospital for treatment.

David ended up staying a month and undergoing two rounds of chemotherapy — all while being unable to find out how much the treatment would cost.

"When I asked the doctor, he would say, 'Well, the administrative department takes care of that,'" he said.

"When you ask the administration, they'll say, 'Well we haven't added it up yet, we don't really know.'"

David Hughes, a former official with the Village of Belledune, was taken by ambulance to Clinica de Merida on Feb. 24. (Google)

The surprise came on the day Hughes was cleared by doctors to go home.

"Three people come into your room with all these papers," Hughes said. "It's all suddenly been added up. And they ask my wife to go downstairs to meet with them to settle the cost."

The bill — way more than the couple had ever imagined, sent Paula into a complete panic.

The total was $65,000.

They were able to come up with $55,000 by emptying their bank accounts and cashing in their RRSPs.

But they were still short $10,000.

David and Paula Hughes go down to Mexico for a few months every winter. (Submitted)

"They said we couldn't leave the hospital until the bill was paid," Paula said.

The hospital manager eventually suggested taking Paula's passport in exchange for letting the couple go.

Friends and family back in New Brunswick all pitched in to help.

"I talked to everyone I can," said Joe Noel, mayor of Belledune. "Trying to get people to put a little bit of money in, whatever they can, different companies. And some people in the area here have donated."

On Tuesday this week, Paula took the money to the hospital and got her passport back.

The couple's flight back to New Brunswick is next week, but they are now without a penny to their names and have maxed out all their credit cards.

They still aren't at the end of their hurdles.

'Unfortunate situation'

Luis Guillermo Cruz Rico, a Toronto lawyer who helps clients both in Mexico and Canada, said what happened to the Hughes is an unfortunate situation.

"It looks like the health-care provider acted in an unreasonable way, and this couple were victim of unfair practices," Rico said.

Rico said foreigners admitted to Mexican hospitals should get full disclosure regarding the kind of treatment they are getting and the cost.

But too often, that's not the case, he said.

"We're dealing with two different cultures, two different languages," he said. "The biggest challenge Canadians in particular have faced is they're thinking things work in Mexico as in Canada."

Rico said a lot of these cases of "misinformation" are especially common in the Mexican health care sector and with timeshares, which can be scams.

He said a resource available to Canadians is through Mexico's Federal Attorney's Office of Consumer, established to protect consumers from abuses by Mexican companies.

When reached on the phone, the administration at the Clinica de Merida referred CBC News to a medical doctor they say treated Hughes. He has not returned the call.