David Alward says NAFTA failure would have major impact on province

Former premier David Alward is concerned a slowdown in investment will be one of the impacts of NAFTA negotiations on his home province.

Alward has been Canada's consul general in Boston since July 2015, and the North American Free Trade Agreement is a priority for him.

"Could there be projects that are not moving forward because of this uncertainty? Yes of course," he said in an interview with Radio Canada.

"It is certainly a big concern. Hence the importance of continuing to work on modernizing the North American Free Trade Agreement."

Lately, Alward's job has been to persuade U.S. officials and business to maintain economic exchanges with their neighbours in Canada.

"In Canada, the importance of NAFTA is well-known," Alward said. "In the United-States, that's not much of a discussion.

"We must remind them that Canada is their biggest economic partner. We need to remind them how they benefit."

Jobs on both sides

The economies of Canada and the New England states are heavily integrated, he said.

"We make things together, so it's benefited both of us," he said. "Obviously, we're concerned. That's why we're all hands on deck."

He used the example of New Brunswick seafood giant Cooke Aquaculture, which provides jobs in both New Brunswick and Maine — while also shipping lobster and crab products through Boston.

Alward joined political leaders from the Maritimes at the opening of the Boston Seafood Expo in March. (Radio-Canada)

"It's highly integrated, which means jobs on both sides of the border. It means communities are benefiting on both sides of the border."

If the NAFTA negotiations fail and tariffs are imposed on seafood, it could have a significant impact on that industry and other sectors.

"My home province of New Brunswick is one of the most dependent on markets with the U.S. That provides great opportunity because of the close proximity … but at the same time it can be vulnerable."

News reports this week suggest the U.S., Mexico and Canada are rushing to conclude negotiations for a renewed and revised NAFTA.

Others hurt by protectionism

Although not part of NAFTA talks, higher tariffs on softwood lumber under U.S. President Donald Trump have become a concern on both sides of the border, Alward said, and Canadians aren't the only victims in the rise of protectionism.

"Because the costs of building a house are higher than before," he said. "That's one of the reasons the Maine governor worked with the premier of New Brunswick and the prime minister of Canada to try to change that decision.

"Certainly, the companies that sell wood are worried."

But Alward said he's hopeful the countries can work things out.

"Canada is the U.S.'s greatest friend, partner and ally," he said. "But sometimes we need to remind and show our American friends and neighbours why that is and how it's benefiting them."