Suspended Fredericton police officer Darrell Ian Brewer was released from custody Friday afternoon after a bail hearing but must follow a strict undertaking from the judge.

Brewer is charged with break and enter and mischief at a residence on the city's north side, along with extortion in the form of intent to maintain communications with a complainant and using threats to try to induce someone to disclose an address.

He is also charged with violating the condition of an earlier court order to keep the peace,

At the hearing Friday, provincial court Judge Pierre Dubé said Brewer must keep the peace, stay in New Brunswick, report to police every day, not consume alcohol or drugs, have no contact with the complainant and appear in court as scheduled.

Brewer was arrested Sept. 1 and was held in custody until Friday.

His original court order stems from April, when he was found guilty of impaired driving. He doesn't have a criminal record at this point because he was given the chance to apply for a treatment program.

A judge's decision on his application was expected later this month.

Brewer is still a member of the Fredericton Police Force and has been suspended with pay since his drunk driving conviction. He will be back in court on Sept. 22.