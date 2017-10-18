Suspended Fredericton police officer Darrell Ian Brewer pleaded guilty Wednesday to break and enter with intent and to breach of an undertaking.

An extortion charge was stayed until Oct. 30, when Brewer is to return to provincial court for sentencing.

Brewer was charged Sept. 1 with breaking into a house on the city's north side.

The extortion charge stemmed from alleged threats to get someone to disclose an address in an attempt to communicate with a complainant.

Brewer was found guilty last year of impaired driving during the summer of 2015.

Police force response

Brewer has been suspended without pay under the New Brunswick Police Act, according to Fredericton Police Force chief Leanne Fitch.

"Brewers suspension remains ongoing," she said in an emailed statement Wednesday. "At this time, we will move forward with the Police Act process."

Fredericton Police Chief Leanne Fitch says Brewer remains on suspension without pay under the New Brunswick Police Act. (Edwin Hunter/CBC)

Fitch did not elaborate but said she believes in due process.

"The members of the [Fredericton force] work hard to uphold both public trust and confidence in their service by being accountable and adhering to our core values," she said.

After his impaired driving conviction in April 2016, a Police Act settlement outlined disciplinary and corrective measures for Brewer, including a suspension from his job and counselling in anger management.