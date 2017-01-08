Dance instructor Ann Landry says when the Echoes of New Brunswick dance troupe performed at Walt Disney World on Dec. 30, they gave the best performance she has ever seen them do.

The 13-member group, which includes girls as young as 8, were invited to dance on the Disney Springs Waterside Stage near Orlando, Fla., after auditioning for the Disney Performing Arts program.

Ann Landry, director of Echoes of New Brunswick, holds the trophy the group received after their performance. (Echoes of New Brunswick Performing Dance Troupe/Facebook)

Landry, the owner and director of the Landry School of Highland Dance, said she re-formed the troupe in spring 2015 after a 10-year hiatus and invited dancers to join.

"This wasn't competitive group. It was a group coming together, a team of dancers, to showcase their love of highland dance and showcase a Maritime flare in Disney World, and it went over really really well."

After preparing dance routines, Landry said they sent a video to the program in December 2015, following the strict protocol in place.

"We made sure we had all of those qualifications ticked off and sent off our video and we were selected."

Landry said it was like an early Christmas gift when the troupe found out they'd be going to Disney in a year to perform.

"They were pretty tickled pink as you can imagine.... They were pretty thrilled to be going to the magical world of Disney."

Hard work, dedication

Landry said fundraising and practising for the seven numbers they would perform in the 25 minutes of allotted time had already begun by then.

"We wanted to be prepared and this type of trip takes a lot of hard work and dedication."

After travelling to Orlando right after Christmas, the troupe continued to practice and prepare for the show.

Landry said the troupe danced the last show of the day and were busy all day getting ready.

"I couldn't be more proud of these young dancers."

'Smiling ear to ear'

Landry said all the girls were proud of themselves, too.

"They did their very very best," she said. "That's all you can ask for and that they had fun. They were smiling ear to ear from the moment they were on stage."

Landry said they were told by organizers they had one of the day's larger crowds, which included family and friends who travelled with the group. Other N.B. visitors to Disney also came to watch when they learned they would be there performing.

Echoes of New Brunswick are: front row, left to right, Sadie Breau, Chloe Betournay, Emely Roussel, Rowan MacNeil, Annie Breau , Ava Silver; back row, left to right, Amy McEachern, Larissa Godin, Geneviève Breau, Jillian Daley, Nina Milczarek, Kate Francoeur, Ann Landry. (Echoes of New Brunswick Performing Dance Troupe/Facebook)

Geneviève Breau, 13, from Neguac, who dances in the troupe with her two younger sisters, Sadie, 10, and Annie, 8, said, "we were all just excited to dance."

All the girls came home with Mickey Mouse ears that say Disney Performing Arts, and the troupe received a trophy.

Landry said she hopes Echoes of New Brunswick will be invited to perform for Canada 150 events this year so others can see the troupe's talent.

"We are just open to anything."