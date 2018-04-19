Minivan drives through Dalhousie Tim Hortons front window

A Tim Hortons restaurant in Dalhousie was open for business Thursday, a day after a van crashed through the front window.

Two customers in the restaurant were injured when the Dodge Caravan hit a small car, jumped the curb and struck the building, said Cpl. Francois Côté of the Campbellton RCMP.

"We believe that the minivan went between that car and the light post you see in the picture and ran into the restaurant. That's what we think right now."

Investigation continues

Côté said the driver is suspected of being impaired by drugs or alcohol.

He confirmed the entrance to the Tim Hortons on William Street is 10 to 15 metres from where the minivan entered and crashed into the restaurant.

A car was hit by the minivan before it missed the lamp post and crashed into the Tim Hortons. (Mitch Thompson/Facebook) Côté said the 53-year-old Dalhousie man was treated at the scene and taken to hospital for observation.

The customers' injuries were not life-threatening, he said, adding privacy issues prevented him from disclosing how they were hurt.

"They were in the hospital last night but I'm not quite sure about their status right now."

Restaurant damaged

Mitch Thompson arrived at the Tim Hortons on William Street moments after it happened and took pictures at the scene. People were leaving the restaurant when he got there.

The general manager at the restaurant referred media requests for information to Tim Hortons corporate office.

Two customers in the William Street restaurant were injured, police said. (Mitch Thompson/Facebook)

In an email, the company said: "We understand that no one was seriously injured during this incident and we thank the RCMP and first responders for their support."

The restaurant's drive-thru reopened Thursday and was also filling walk-in orders.

Côté said that in addition to the windows being smashed, the brick wall and parts of the restaurant interior were damaged.

Tim Hortons said the dining room would have limited seating while repairs are made.