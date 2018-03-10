Expensive power bills have forced the Dalhousie Legion to temporarily close until May 1, except for special events.

Branch president Roger Leclair said the Legion's electricity costs have almost doubled.

Leclair said he doesn't understand why the Legion is using so much energy because it spent $50,000 last year on renovations designed to increase energy efficiency.

They replaced the entire front wall of the second floor, entrance doors on the second floor and installed two new heat pumps as part of the renovations.

"We repaired 90 per cent of the problems that we had to repair and everything doubled," he told CBC's Shift New Brunswick.

NB Power officials visited the Legion this week to tour the building to try and figure out why the costs might be higher.

Roger Leclair, president of the Legion, says he doesn't know why the electricity costs have gone up so much since the Legion invested $50,000 on energy-efficiency renovations. (Bridget Yard/CBC)

Leclair said that while the Legion has received lots of support from the community, he said they couldn't financially justify keeping it open.

"I love the people of Dalhousie, it's unbelievable what they've done for us, but there's a limit to what we can ask of people," said Leclair.

The office will continue to be open weekdays, as will an on-site tea house. Weekend garage sales will also still take place.