Bittersweet: Fredericton teen's final Cupcakes for Cancer event raises $2K

It's a bittersweet ending to a nine-year tradition across the capital city.

Nine years ago, Noah Smith, 18, started baking hundreds of cupcakes to raise money for cancer research in a campaign he named, Cupcakes for Cancer.

"Everybody likes cupcakes and nowadays, there's recipes for everything from the most fat-filled cupcake you can make to vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free everything," said the Grade 12 student.

He started the bake sale to raise money for his older cousin, Matt Bruce, who was 19 when he died from ewing sarcoma, a cancerous tumour that grows in the bones or in the tissue around the bones.

"People were worried about finances, whether he'd make it and what kind of a toll it was going to have on the family," said Smith.

The cupcake sale took place inside the cafeteria at Fredericton High School on Wednesday. (CBC)

Although Bruce was 10 years older than him, Smith still cherishes the memories he had with his cousin; like four-wheeling together in the woods.

"I had no idea what cancer was at the time," he said. "The only thing I really knew was that money helped."

Cancer doesn't discriminate

But through his own research, help from his family and the Canadian Cancer Society, he developed a better understanding of the disease and how it impacts people's lives.

"It doesn't discriminate on gender, age or any criteria and it's very hard to find someone who isn't affected by cancer," he said. "It's worldwide."

So he started to raise money by selling popcorn, fake tattoos and stickers at his school. Although he didn't know where the money was going, Smith knew it was helping.

Noah Smith started the fundraiser in honour of his cousin, Matt Bruce, who died from cancer at 19. (CBC)

"I went to the Dollar Store … bought a bunch of stickers and set up my table outside of school and started fundraising there," he said. "Once a week I'd take in my funds and donate them."

Then he had a sweeter idea.

Nine years ago, he started Cupcakes for Cancer as a kickoff for Relay for Life every spring and made about 100 cupcakes that sold out almost immediately.

Every year, he held the fundraiser in whatever school he was attending at the time, including New Maryland Elementary, Bliss Carman Middle School and Fredericton High School.

The bake sale was also held in Central New Brunswick Academy, which is the school Bruce attended.

A record year in sales

Since 2009, Smith has raised more than $25,000 with the delicious treats.

And on Wednesday he raised an additional $2,100 — his best year on record.

Inside the cafeteria at Fredericton High School, Smith had 1,500 cupcakes that were being sold to students and members of the community. He baked and decorated 300 of those cupcakes with his mother and grandmother this week.

The rest were donated from friends, family and people in the community — one family friend even made 1,000 cupcakes on her own that were sold in advance of the bake sale.

Cupcakes for Cancer is an annual bake sale that Fredericton High School student Noah Smith has been doing since he was nine years old. 8:30

"There's nothing that takes you back like a cupcake," he said.

Hundreds of people attended the event, including Bruce's mom Sherry.

She said her son would have been blown away by all the support from the community.

"He would've thought this was an amazing thing … he loved sweets too, he loved cupcakes," she said.

With all the funds raised, she's hoping there will be a cure for cancer someday.

Nothing sweeter

About 1,500 cupcakes were made by Smith, his family and members of the community. (CBC)

At the age of nine, Smith never thought the cupcake sale would end up this big.

"Every year my family tells me he's [Bruce] looking down and he has a great big smile on his face," the high school student said.

Although his fundraising for cancer research will likely continue, Smith said it's time to pass on the torch and move onto other things.

He's going to Borden, Ont., to do a medical course with the army reserves. Then he's coming back to study criminology at St. Thomas University.

"It spiraled and turned into what it is today and I couldn't be prouder and I'm sure Matt is right there with me," he said.