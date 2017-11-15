Fredericton city council approved a rezoning request Tuesday to allow for some major changes at the city's Cultural Centre.

This gives Fredericton's Cultural Centre a chance to move forward with changes to its design and some of the services it offers in the community.

The Cultural Centre houses Multicultural Association of Fredericton and it also services about 20 different non-profit groups that welcome newcomers to the capital city.

Jeff Foster, the operations director of the centre, said the zoning changes will help them cater to growing needs of the Cultural Centre.

The Cultural Centre offers services like the Fredericton Cultural Market. (CBC)

"We're roughly 50,000 square feet of building space, with some space that isn't used to its full potential, so the former pool and squash courts are being renovated into usable space," said Foster.

The zoning amendment will allow the building to have a daycare, an after-school program, a commercial kitchen, a cultural market, and education classes.

Daycare needed

Previously, Foster said zoning didn't allow for a daycare or an after-school program, which is something the facility needs, as newcomers take classes there and need affordable daycare for their children.

A lot of the changes have already started. Squash courts are being turned into classrooms and the former pool is under construction.

Foster said about 500 people go through the centre's doors every day, so this work will help the centre reach its full potential.

"It is the hub of newcomers," said Foster.

He said work is expected to be completed on the building by the end of January.