More than $5,000 worth of crystal meth was seized in Rothesay on Monday morning as part of an ongoing joint-forces investigation into the dangerous drug being transported from Moncton for sale in Saint John.

A 30-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man are in custody and expected to face charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act in Saint John provincial court on Monday afternoon.

They were arrested after being pulled over on Highway 1 westbound, near the Dolan Road Irving gas station, said Saint John Police Force Sgt. Tony Hayes.

About one ounce of crystal meth, with a street value of $5,600, was seized, along with 84 grams of marijuana, worth about $1,650, said Hayes.

Crystal methamphetamine is highly addictive.

It can be snorted, eaten, smoked or injected.

Side-effects can include psychosis, paranoia, hallucinations and aggression.

The Integrated Street Crime Unit, which consists of police officers from the Saint John Police Force and Kennebecasis Regional Police Force, conducted the tactical interception.