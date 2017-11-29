Saint John welcomed more than 208,000 cruise ship passengers and crew this past cruise season.

But while the sidewalks on Water and King streets swelled with crowds, and visitors clogged the aisles at the Saint John City Market, it was a different picture for some of the inner blocks.

'You've got these big, almost floating cities coming into port. What can we do to find a way to give people something they'd like to buy while in the city?' - Rob Moir , economics professor

Over the three months when traffic is most concentrated, the restaurants, stores and galleries on Canterbury Street maybe saw hundreds of passengers peruse their wares, said Peter Buckland, the former director of the Buckland Merrifield Gallery.

"We saw lots of people, but I think there's potential for a lot more," Buckland said.

"Overall, I saw crowds on King and Water Street, but we don't see those same numbers on Canterbury, Princess, Germain … they tended to go to the market, get to Market Square and see the museum."

Buckland's observations line up with a new report on passenger spending in Atlantic Canada, done as part of a continuing study partly funded by Memorial University of Newfoundland.

According to its findings, some of the numbers touted by cruise ship associations might be off.

The Atlantic Canada Cruise Association's estimates for total direct spending by the cruise industry is $102.4 million.

That's about 25 per cent higher than the university study's estimate of $81.9 million.

Softer spending in Saint John

Rob Moir, an economics professor who led the Saint John portion of the study, found the average passenger expenditure in Saint John is about $65 — about 25 per cent less than the industry estimate of $81.

Crew members spent about $48, compared to the association's figure of $73.51, Moir said.

Moir said the discrepancies are most likely due to differences in methodology, he said.

"Their onboard surveys tend to be 40 to 50 ship visits, and we did 154. So we did a broader class of ships, broader categories of ships over a larger period."

Weather, luxury are factors

The economic study also looked at weather conditions and the type of cruise ship coming into port during the sampling period.

"People tend to spend less the hotter it gets," Moir said. "And rain, inclement weather has a similar effect.

"And they spend according to the type of ship they come on, whether it's a luxury ship, or a mass market, or even the Europeans."

It's the mass-market passengers who spend money more than the luxury cruises, which tend to have better resources on the ship.

Goal is to see them again

Moir said some of the detail the study managed to gather this time around might lead to ways to understand, and encourage more visitor spending.

"You've got these big, almost floating cities coming into port," he said. "What can we do to find a way to give people something they'd like to buy while in the city.

"At the same time, what can we do to turn those passengers who came by boat one day, to say Saint John is a nice place, let's get back there, but this time come by car or plane, and stay a few days."

Buckland said he was asked the same questions about six months ago at a meeting with Port Saint John to promote the uptown.

Need to push inland

"The port seems to have recognized there is quite an advantage to making sure passengers coming off the ships get to sample completely what the uptown has to offer," Buckland said of the meeting he described as an initial consultation.

"As a city I think we could be directing more people off the ships to explore further into the uptown … push a little deeper into the blocks. They're getting a nice taste of the uptown, but it would be nice to encourage further exploration.

"Because those who do make it go away very happy."