The union representing New Brunswick Crown prosecutors will be meeting with a conciliation board in Fredericton today in a bid to break an impasse in contract negotiations with the provincial government over wages.

New Brunswick Crown prosecutors are currently the lowest paid in the country, according to Steve Hindle, vice-president of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada.

If a deal can't be reached, prosecutors could be in a strike position by March, said Hindle.

"We're hopeful that the province has had an opportunity to consider what's going on and the implications of not coming up with a collective agreement," he said, referring to the court system backlog any job action would create.

Only 28 out of the 61 prosecutors would be designated essential.

"The others can withdraw services and that's something that is being seriously contemplated," said Hindle.

1% increase rejected by 97% of members

The government's last offer of a one per cent wage increase for each of the next four years was rejected by 97 per cent of members in July.

The government remains hopeful the parties will reach an agreement, a spokesperson has said.

"A symbolic one per cent wage increase after years of salary freezes, no improvements in our working conditions and an ever-increasing workload are no more acceptable today than they were in 2016," Chris Titus, president of the New Brunswick Crown Prosecutors' Association, said in a statement.

"It's not unreasonable for us to want to be compensated fairly for the important work we do on behalf of the people of New Brunswick."

Two days have been set aside for conciliation, said Hindle.

The three-member conciliation panel is expected to issue its recommendation to the provincial labour board by mid-February, he said.

The recommendations are not binding.

New Brunswick prosecutors earn between $42,562 and $115,804, said Hindle, referring to 2009 statistics, the latest available figures and the ones used in the current negotiations.

By comparison, prosecutors in neighbouring Nova Scotia are paid between $56,096 and $125,000, while those in Ontario have the highest salaries at between $74,520 and $196,965.

New Brunswick's prosecutors have been without a contract since March 31, 2013.