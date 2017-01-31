The union representing New Brunswick Crown prosecutors has reached a tentative collective agreement with the provincial government after meeting with a conciliation board last week.

The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada and the government have agreed to withhold details about the deal, pending its ratification, according to a statement issued Tuesday.

New Brunswick Crown prosecutors are the lowest paid in the country, according to Steve Hindle, vice-president of the PIPSC.

Job action was being "seriously contemplated" after 97 per cent of members rejected the government's previous offer of a one per cent wage increase for each of the next four years, Hindle had said.

If a deal wasn't reached, the prosecutors were expected to be in a strike position by March.

Only 28 of the 61 prosecutors would be designated essential

The proposed new deal would replace a contract that expired March 31, 2013.