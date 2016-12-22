Tanya Owens was upset and disappointed when she heard the cross-country ski trail in Moncton's Centennial Park had been vandalized.

"I was out once and I was excited that we had some snow early in the season to be able to get out more often." she said.

"So it's going to definitely delay enjoying the winter conditions that we seem to be having earlier than last year."

Dan Hicks, the city's director of parks operations, said that sometime last week a Jeep or 4X4 got through the gate system on the Millennium Boulevard entrance to the park and drove along the trail, leaving behind some "pretty nasty ruts."

He said it happened on a day when there was some snow, followed by warmer temperatures and rain, resulting in soft and slushy snow.

Frozen ruts

Dan Hicks, director of parks in Moncton, says it will take time and help from Mother Nature to repair the cross-country trail in Centennial Park. (CBC)

"So when the vehicle — the heavy vehicle — went through it left some fairly deep ruts and then the weather turned cold overnight and froze quite solid." said Hicks.

"So now unfortunately the snow conditions that are left there are not very conducive to cross country skiing."

Hicks said it will take some time to fix the trail and a lot will depend on Mother Nature.

"In order to get the trails back into decent condition we need some more snow to be able to work with to fill in those ruts and to basically have some cross-country ski-trail base to work with, so it's really weather dependent." he said.

Active ski community

Hicks said there is a very active ski community in Moncton and it's a shame someone would ruin the trail.

"You know the short season that there is, the conditions fluctuate so much that its a real shame when someone takes that opportunity away from people who really want to go out and get some exercise," Hicks said.

Tanya Owens is shown on the Centennial Park trail last winter. (Submitted by Tanya Owens)

Owens agreed.

"I was disappointed to think that someone didn't have a respect for the trails and what people do on the trails," she said.

"Like it's a big draw in the city. We don't have a lot of resources."

She said she hopes whoever caused the damage will think twice.

"They just don't have any appreciation to what the trails actually meant to some people and it was a source of outdoor enjoyment that you can enjoy with friends." Owens said.

"And your 10 minutes of fun has resulted in probably months of repair and not being able to ski on them."