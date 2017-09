Codiac Regional RCMP are asking for the public's help finding the man who robbed a Moncton bank last week.

Police say that on Sept. 6, just after 4 p.m., a man entered the UNI bank at 305 St. George St.

He demanded money from the clerk and told her he had a weapon.

RCMP are looking for a Caucasian man with a big build and about five feet nine inches tall. He was wearing a black hoodie with light graphics on the hood and sleeves. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information can call the Codiac RCMP at 857-2600.