A researcher from the University of New Brunswick will travel by float plane to a crater in the Far North formed hundreds of millions of years ago and not explored in more than 50 years.

Maree McGregor, a graduate student in earth sciences with UNB's Planetary and Space Science Centre, will be heading to the Northwest Territories to study the Nicholson Lake crater, the site of an asteroid strike 389 million years ago.

The impact crater is about 600 kilometres east of Yellowknife.

"Understanding when impact craters occur helps to understand the rate of impact bombardment on Earth," McGregor said. "This is important because impact cratering helps planets evolve."

The Nicholson Lake crater has been visited twice but not since the 1960s when an impact crater was confirmed. No studies have been undertaken since.

Next August, McGregor will head to the Northwest Territories, where she will have access to islands that haven't been previously sampled. They will be easier to access in summer, because they won't be covered in ice.

What is an impact crater?

John Spray, director of UNB's Planetary and Space Science Centre, said an impact crater is formed by an asteroid hitting a planetary body.

"The smaller asteroids can collide with the planets and put dents in the surface," he said.

There are thousands of asteroids in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, at least 10,000 of which have been named and can vary in size, he said.

There are about 200 proven impact craters worldwide, but craters are often difficult to locate because, like Nicholson Lake, they have been eroding or they're very remote, he said.

Never know it to see it

The Nicholson Lake crater is about 600 kilometres east of Yellowknife, and hasn't been explored in the last 50 years. (Maria Jose Burgos/CBC)

McGregor said if a person were in the field, it would be easy to miss the Nicholson crater, which has evolved overtime.

"You wouldn't think straight away, 'This is an impact crater,'" she said. "You need to analyze the rocks, the features that are definitely formed by impact processes."

'If we're able to date the craters and see how often they're occurring, we can somewhat predict how often they occur and if they pose a potential threat in the future.' - Maree McGregor

The crater is about 12 kilometres in diameter and covered in water.

It fits somewhere between a simple and complex crater.

"If you were to see Nicholson Lake in the field, it's not circular … this is semi-circular and it's very flat and eroded because of all the glaciation in that region," said McGregor.

She said some of the bigger craters are about 180 kilometres.

Although she won't have access below lake level, she will be doing geological mapping, trying to understand Nicholson Lake and its petrography, or mineral content and other details, chemistry, age and the features created by the shock of the impact.

"That can help us understand how these impact craters are formed," she said.

A link to mass extinction

Through studying impact craters in the past, researchers have also uncovered insights into the solar system and interactions between its planets.

By studying this particular impact crater, McGregor is hoping to understand them in general.

"If we're able to date the craters and see how often they're occurring, we can somewhat predict how often they occur and if they pose a potential threat in the future," she said.

"Impact cratering is important to study because it's linked to mass extinctions."

She's also researching the Manicouagan and Moinerie craters, both in Quebec.

There are about 30 craters across Canada, including the better-known Sudbury Basin in Ontario and one of the largest anywhere.

Destroyed over time

John Spray is director of UNB's Planetary and Space Science Centre, which specializes in impact craters. (Maria Jose Burgos/CBC News)

Some craters have been formed over two billion years, Spray said.

"The moon is covered in craters but on Earth we only have relatively few craters," he said. "That's because Earth is an active planet, whereas the moon is not … the Earth actually destroys its craters over geological time."

McGregor received the 2017 Shoemaker Impact Cratering Award from the Geological Society of America's Division of Planetary Geology.

The international award honours the memory of Eugene M. Shoemaker, a founder of the science of impact cratering who brought geological principles into the emerging discipline of planetary science.

McGregor is the 19th recipient of the Shoemaker Impact Cratering Award, and the third recipient from the UNB centre.