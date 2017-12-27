A New Brunswick father is holding his seven-year-old daughter a little tighter this holiday season after she survived a "miracle" hit-and-run crash in Saint John that totalled her mother's car.

Rob Dipiero said he received a call from his daughter Brielle's stepfather on Dec. 23 telling him she was in an ambulance.

When Dipiero arrived at the scene minutes later, Brielle was being treated by paramedics.

"She was in the ambulance with a neck brace on and [had] blood on her face," he said.

The accident happened when an allegedly drunk driver heading down Sandy Point Road crossed the median line, he said.

The impaired driver's car crashed into a vehicle carrying his daughter, the girl's mother and stepfather. The other driver fled but was found after he crashed into a ditch.

An alleged drunk driver crashed into the left passenger side of the car that 7-year-old Brielle, her mother Marina Burke, and stepfather Stephen Campbell were in on Sandy Point Road Dec. 23. (Marina Burke/Facebook)

"My life was almost changed and my whole family's life was almost changed because [of] a poor decision," Dipiero said.

A Christmas miracle

Dipiero said the entire family feels incredibly lucky. He said everyone walked away without any major injuries, despite the car being a writeoff.

"It's a miracle, really, that no one was seriously hurt ... their vehicle was on the opposite side of the road, spun around, there was a basically a huge crater where my daughter's door was, all the airbags were deployed — it's clear they had spun around a few times," said Dipiero.

He said he was angry and sad the other driver fled the scene.

"I do think that him fleeing showed his integrity — or lack of integrity," said Dipiero.

He said what's important is everyone is OK and the first responders did a great job.

Brielle was a bit nervous getting back in a car, and there's some lingering trauma, Dipiero said.

Rob Dipiero and his seven-year-old daughter, Brielle. (Rob Dipiero/Facebook)

But despite the accident, his daughter still had a great Christmas.

"You would never know that anything was wrong," he said. "She has minor scratches on her face.

"She's her happy, normal, smiling self. She's great. She's just excited for Christmas."

A Facebook plea

Dipiero posted about the incident on Facebook to raise awareness about drinking and driving.

"Usually, I wouldn't post something like that, but it's the time of year people have an extra drink and it could lead to something as fatal as that," he said.

"Be responsible when you're drinking. It's the time of year that everyone has the extra drink and ... your choices could change somebody's life, including your own."

Saint John police said no one could comment because it was Boxing Day.