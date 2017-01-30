Moncton filmmaker Craig Norris is on the world stage this year with three films making the rounds on the international festival circuit.

One of his latest releases, Kokota: The Islet of Hope, won an award for best short at the Environmental Film Festival in Washington D.C., where it will also be screened at the National Geographic headquarters in March.

"It's really insane how the fall has been going, into the winter," said Norris at his studio in Moncton.

The documentary focuses on a chance meeting between Mbarouk Mussa Omar of the Islet of Kokota, Tanzania, and Jeff Schnurr, a 21-year-old from Sackville, N.B.

Ben Phillips (left) is the senior producer at VideoBand Productions, Craig Norris is the president and filmmaker. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

Their friendship sparked a decade-long collaboration of bringing water and electricity to the island and reviving its forests.

"The documentary tells the story of how these two unlikely partners ended up working together to help Kokota, but not only Kokota, but to help 20 other communities in Pemba," he said.

Norris's film also won an award for best cinematography at the Atlantic Film Festival in Halifax in 2016.

He said it's winning over film festival juries because of its positive message.

"When you're done watching it you say, 'Wow, these people in Africa that started with nothing and were really behind the eight-ball, they managed to really change their lives and adapt to climate change,'" he said.

"So it really gives the viewer in places like Canada or Europe hope that they can make even bigger changes."

N.B. film festival to showcase Norris's films

Kokota:The Islet of Hope won filmmaker Craig Norris a prize at the Environmental Film Festival in the Nation’s Capitol, in Washington D.C. where the documentary will be shown at the National Geographic Society headquarters in March. (Submitted)

While the 30-minute short film has strong New Brunswick ties, it has had few screenings in the province, so Norris and his producer Ben Phillips put together a small touring film festival called, "Tideland."

Starting in February, the festival will screen four short films also made by Norris through his company VideoBand. The films will be shown in Sackville, Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton.

Kokota: The Islet of Hope will play, as well as Sunrise on the Total Chaos, a short experimental film, Surviving the Fundy Footpath, which features a man from Toronto going for his first hike by attempting to tackle the Fundy footpath, and Amazing Places of the Fundy Biosphere, a series of short nature documentaries.

Phillips said the festival is a good way to get their work on local screens and to showcase local stories.

"This film festival is a bit of a community festival because those projects are with all those organizations too, so they are partners with us in this film festival and we're showing work we did with them," he said.

Films focus on environmental efforts

To make sure people in New Brunswick have the opportunity to see the films before they debut on the world stage, Norris and Phillips created Tideland film festival. It will feature four VideoBand films in Sackville, Saint John, Fredericton and Moncton. (Submitted)

He added that the films also tell important stories about the province's environmental issues.

"I think environmentally, in a lot of cases, we are in a sad situation in New Brunswick but we are really focussing on the positive," he said.

"What great things are people doing around the environment in New Brunswick and how can we tell those stories and spread that message so that there are more of those things happening."

Norris said there's no lack of interesting stories coming from his home province and no lack of interest in them.

He said three of his films are now making the rounds at 30 film festivals around the world.

"I haven't put any films out to the international film festivals circuit before," he said.

"All the films just came out this fall and they're all performing well and we couldn't be happier."