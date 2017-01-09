After Crabbe Mountain experienced two separate problems with its chairlift in three days last week, the ski area manager is reassuring skiers that repairs are complete and the lift is now running smoothly.

On Thursday about 50 skiers and snowboardersat the hill north of Fredericton were stuck on the chairlift for more than two hours waiting to be evacuated by rescue crews.

Jordan Cheney said Thursday's problem turned out to be a "minor electrical issue" that caused the rollback brake to stay engaged, which stopped the motor from turning.

He said the backup diesel generator, which is started every day to ensure it is working properly, wouldn't start later in the day because a member of his staff forgot to turn the charger back on after the test.

"It was a minor thing but it's a lesson learned and will never be forgotten again," Cheney told Information Morning Fredericton.

In a Facebook post Sunday, Crabbe Mountain thanked all of its customers for their patience as the problem with the chairlift was "quickly identified and resolved."

"Now, with the chairlift fixed, we have been running the lift empty all day to ensure we have no further issues before re-opening the lift [Monday] morning at 9:00 a.m.," the post reads.

Hill confident in equipment

Cheney said there was another similar but unrelated issue with the chairlift last Tuesday and that too has been repaired.

"It was a relay switch that was skipping a gear ... there's six speeds and it was jumping from three to five so we ended it that day early, before anything serious happened."

Cheney is concerned people will question the reliability of the chairlift at Crabbe Mountain after the two recent incidents.

"It's rare that it happens but you know, when it rains it pours, so to speak," Cheney said. "So twice in a week I can for sure see how disconcerting it can be for some of our customers and our guests but this is why we do annual maintenance on our lifts."

Lift manufacturer sends technicians

He explained technicians from the Montreal chairlift manufacturer came to resolve the problems, and he is confident everything is now working as it should.

"We change out 25 per cent of our chairs and towers each season so sometimes, with electricity, things happen," Cheney said.

"Nine times out of 10 it's very minor. It's just a matter of pinpointing where exactly the issue is and getting it fixed and resolved."

As a thank-you to customers who have continued to support the ski hill during the past week, while the chairlift was not open and the T-bar was the main lift, Crabbe Mountain is offering free night lift tickets on Friday, Jan. 13.