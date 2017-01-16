Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government continue to enjoy strong support as the prime minister makes stops in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick on his cross-country tour Monday and Tuesday.

A poll released Monday by Corporate Research Associates of Halifax suggests 73 per cent of residents in Atlantic Canada are satisfied with the performance of the federal government, which is one percentage point lower than in August 2016.

The proportion of those polled who were dissatisfied with the performance of Trudeau's government was unchanged at 20 per cent. Six per cent of those questioned did not offer an opinion and one per cent said it is too soon to decide how the government is performing.

Trudeau's personal popularity stood at 62 per cent, which is down three percentage points from August.

The poll suggests support for interim Conservative Leader Rona Ambrose is stable at 12 per cent, while New Democratic Party Leader Thomas Mulcair saw his popularity increase by two percentage points, to eight per cent. Support for Green Party Leader Elizabeth May was uncharged at five per cent.

"The federal Liberal government under Justin Trudeau continues to enjoy historic highs in Atlantic Canada in terms of both performance satisfaction and voter support," said CRA chairman Don Mills. "Trudeau's personal popularity also remains at historic levels within the region."

The poll was carried out as part of the company's quarterly survey of adults in Atlantic Canada. The telephone survey of 1,502 people in Atlantic Canada was carried out from Nov. 7 to Dec. 1 and its margin of error is within 2.5 percentage points, 95 times out of 100.

Trudeau's tour is in Nova Scotia on Monday before moving on to New Brunswick to start the day Tuesday with a town hall meeting in Fredericton.