DTI staff in charge when bottom dropped from covered bridge

A private contractor took most of the public blame in the days after an excavator crashed through the Hammond River covered bridge, but court records show the provincial government was on the scene and running the show at the time of the fateful crossing.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure was in charge of repair work on the historic bridge at French Village when the 13-tonne excavator dropped through the decking in October 2016, the records show.

The 104-year-old bridge was seriously damaged, and the province later took it down.

Late last month, the Transportation Department pleaded guilty to a single charge under the Occupational Health and Safety Act and was fined $80,000 and put on probation for 30 days.

Preventable crash

"At least from the Crown's perspective, this accident could have been avoided," Crown prosecutor Christopher Titus had told the court.

There were no reporters in the room for a March 20 court appearance by the department because the date was changed from the originally scheduled March 22.

Defence lawyer Peter McPhail said Wednesday that the change was required after the case was transferred from Judge Marco Cloutier's court to that of Judge Andrew Palmer.

CBC News requested and was given an audio recording of the court proceedings.

Carrying a lot of wood

It showed that Transportation Department employees were removing the decking from the wooden bridge when the accident happened.

Sussex contractor Gary McKinney was hired to assist with the bridge work.

With department staff present, his excavator, carrying 3.7 tonnes of wood, dropped through the floor.

The combined weight of the excavator and wood was 17.2 tonnes, well above the 12-tonne maximum rating for the bridge.

Supervisor 'not particularly trained'

Titus told the court the bridge had previously been inspected by a "not particularly trained" department supervisor.

"The department was in charge of the maintenance and repair of this bridge," Titus said. "They also had some of their own employees on the project site when the incident occurred."

They recognize from this incident the seriousness of it, and they are addressing it. - Peter McPhail, lawyer

The court heard McKinney suffered no significant injuries in the fall of about 4½ metres.

In the days after the accident, McKinney took much of the public blame for what happened. Some demanded that he or his construction company pay for damage.

McKinney could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

The provincial department's sentence followed a joint submission by the Crown and defence.

Titus told the court aggravating factors in the case include the loss of a historic bridge and the inconvenience caused to motorists who had to travel greater distances.

But those factors, he said, are outweighed by mitigating ones, including the guilty plea, co-operation with the investigation, and a series of steps taken to reduce the potential for accidents in future.

MacPhail said the Transportation Department, in conjunction with Service New Brunswick, is recruiting six workplace health and safety subject matter experts, who will be dedicated to department operations.

More training now

He said the department has also conducted a health and safety audit and increased safety training.

"There's an awful lot going on towards workplace health and safety," MacPhail said. "They recognize from this incident the seriousness of it, and they are addressing it."

The fine levied against the department is to be paid in the form of a donation to the University of New Brunswick's workplace health and safety officer certification program.

CBC asked Transportation Minister Bill Fraser for comment.

In response, Jeremy Trevors, a spokesperson emailed a statement that said the department has worked with WorkSafeNB "to improve our safety techniques."