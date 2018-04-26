Group forms to save what remains of New Brunswick's covered bridges

New Brunswick is down to 59 covered bridges.

In 1953, there were 340 wooden structures spanning rivers and streams across the province.

Damage from flood waters, vehicle accidents and industrial mishaps have battered the bridges in recent years, but a newly formed group is troubled by the lack of care and attention made to their repairs.

It's a crime. These are heritage structures that should be preserved as heritage buildings. - Ray Boucher

The newly formed group, Covered Bridges Conservation Association of New Brunswick, is now standing guard over what remains of the province's covered bridges.

Ray Boucher, the group's president, said it feels as though the province wants to get rid of them all.

"They don't seem to know how to repair them properly," Boucher said Thursday in an interview with Information Morning Saint John.

"They don't seem to have an interest in actually preserving them."

Built in 1929, the Hasty is the last covered bridge spanning the Petitcodiac River. Ray Boucher notes the bridge is twisted and leaning to the right because of the use of steel beams in repairs. (Photo submitted)

Boucher is author of A Photo Tour of Covered Bridges of New Brunswick and has become familiar with what it takes to reinforce these historic bridges.

Boucher said that can't happen without a wooden bridge engineer on the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure's payroll.

"Steel concrete is fine, but they don't have anybody to look after the wood side of things," Boucher said. "And there are few, if any being trained at the university level for temporary construction.

"It's a shame because it's a means of building bridges. It lasts twice as long as steel or concrete, costs half as much as steel and concrete to put up, and believe it or not, it's easier to maintain."

The Clark covered bridge was lost to flooding in 2014 after serving the community since 1927. Boucher believes it could have been saved, noting it floated downriver and remained intact for 20 kilometres in rushing floodwaters. (Photo submitted)

Near Saint John, the Hammond River No. 2 covered bridge in French Village, which fell victim to a heavy excavator and was found to have wood rot, could have been salvaged had the ends of the bridge been properly repaired, Boucher said.

"That bridge could have been saved if they knew what they were doing," he said. "They didn't need a bailey bridge."

The Clark bridge was replaced by a concrete structure, shown here. Boucher claims 80 per cent of the wood was used in the skeleton of this bridge. (Photo submitted)

The Clark bridge in Cherryvale, lost to flooding in 2014, remained intact in rushing floodwaters for 20 kilometres. It had served the community since 1927.

"If that thing was in such poor shape, how the heck did it stay together for 20 kilometres," Boucher wondered.

"It's a question you've got to ask. Somebody's not doing something right."

'It's a crime'

Since 1953, the province has lost 281 covered bridge. That's a loss of about four per year, and the numbers will get worse if something isn't done soon, Boucher said.

He predicts a loss of an additional 10 to 12 more bridges in the next five years.

"It's a crime," Boucher said. "These are heritage structures that should be preserved as heritage buildings."

The wooden covered bridges of New Brunswick are an iconic symbol of the past, and they have become an important tourist attraction.

Covered bridges became popular when large wooden trusses began to be used for long spans. They were covered to protect the stressed trusses from weather damage.

Increase weight limits

Boucher said it may be too late to save all of them, but his group hopes to save the biggest portion of what remains.

"If the government would just realize a covered bridge is an asset. … Tourists come here specifically for the covered bridges."

Boucher will speak at the meeting of the Kings County Historical and Archival Society on Saturday. The meeting will be held at the Millstream recreation centre on Route 880 at 2 p.m.

Boucher hopes to generate more interest into conserving these bridges into the future.

"A covered bridge, properly maintained, was originally built to hold 20 tonnes," he said. "Because they're a little bit sick, why not remedy the situation and increase their weight bearing load?"

"With modern technology you can increase their weight bearing load tenfold from the original, and that could have their life span increased by a minimum 15 years.

"What a savings to the taxpayer."