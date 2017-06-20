A 103-year-old covered bridge over the Hammond River in Smithtown has been closed indefinitely, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure confirmed Tuesday morning.

The government did not say how the Hammond River No. 3 Bridge, about 35 kilometres northeast of Saint John, was damaged or where on the structure the damage was found.

"Yesterday, during an inspection of the Hammond River #3 Bridge, damage was discovered that necessitated the bridge's immediate closure," said Jeff Hull, a spokesperson with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Hull said the bridge will remain closed to traffic until further notice.

According to the government website, the bridge on Damascus Road was built in 1914.

The Department of Transportation was conducting repairs to the bridge, built in 1912, when an excavator crashed through the floor to the embankment below. (Dean and Tamara Wilson/Facebook)

The closest covered bridge, Hammond River No. 2 in French Village, has been out of commission since October 2016, when the Department of Transportation was conducting repairs and an excavator that was too heavy for the bridge crashed through the floor to the embankment below.

"The safety of the travelling public is the priority of the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure," Hull said.