Debbie Percival has sat with victims of crime as they've anxiously waited to testify in court.

She has comforted them as they've had to listen quietly to the accused give a "much altered" version of events.

And she's been a "listening ear" when a sentence imposed is "not what the victim feels is just."

Percival has supported parents who had to seek a no-contact order against their son because he is addicted to drugs and alcohol and goes on violent rampages.

"The pain in their eyes was heartbreaking and I'm sure that they were looking at him and remembering a time when he was just their boy," she recalled.

But her most "impactful" experience as a volunteer with the court support program for victims of violence, piloted in the Fredericton, Burton and Woodstock areas last year, she said, was standing beside a man as he read his victim impact statement aloud in court.

As he "relived the events, he began to shake, had a difficult time breathing [and] started to sob," said Percival.

She, with Kleenex in hand, quietly reassured him "that he could do this, he was doing a great job and this was his time to let both the courts and the offender know the impact that this terrible event had on his life."

The Department of Justice and Public Safety is now expanding the Court Support Volunteer Program to include the Saint John region and is looking for 10 volunteers like Percival, officials announced on Thursday.

The volunteers will "help vulnerable victims as they navigate the entire court system," Minister of Tourism, Heritage and Culture John Ames said on behalf of Premier Brian Gallant and Minister of Justice and Public Safety Denis Landry.

The program is open to anyone 19 or older in New Brunswick who has a high school diploma or equivalent and submits to a criminal background check, but some "key attributes" would be "approachable, caring and reliable," said Ames.

It could provide "valuable experience" for students, and "meaningful work" for retirees or stay-at-home parents, he suggested.

Percival, who served 22 years with the Ontario Provincial Police before retiring to Oromocto, was looking for a way to "give back."

She described her experience with the volunteer program as "exceptional."

"There is no greater accomplishment than to know I have been able to make the court process a little easier for the victims that I have supported," she said.

The court process can be "frightening, daunting and sometimes very frustrating" for victims of crime, who are "at their most vulnerable," she said.

The program is aimed at helping children under the age of 18, people with mental, intellectual or physical disabilities and victims of certain crimes, such as intimate partner violence and sexual assault.

Successful applicants will receive "intensive" training to "ensure they fully understand their roles and responsibilities when working with victims of crime," said Ames.

The Saint John program will incorporate lessons learned from the pilot and the best practices of other similar programs across the country, he said.

It's expected to be up and running as early as the fall.