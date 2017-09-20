Police, RCMP officers, first responders and military personnel from across the country are expected in Moncton on Wednesday for the regimental funeral of Const. Frank Deschê​nes, who was killed while helping stranded motorists change a tire last week near Memramcook.

The funeral will be held at St. Bernard's Catholic Church on Botsford Street, starting at 2 p.m.

A funeral procession before the mass is forcing street closures throughout downtown Moncton starting at 10 a.m.

The eastbound lane of Assomption Boulevard from Euston Street to Mechanic Street will be closed until 2 p.m.. Botsford Street from Queen Street to Victoria Street will be closed between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

"There is obviously going to be some traffic disruption," said Cpl. Jennifer Clarke, media relations officer with the Nova Scotia RCMP.

Offers practice for the regimental funeral of Constable Frank Deschenes in Moncton on Tuesday. (CBC)

"That is to make sure that people who are participating in the procession are kept safe."

She said the service at St. Bernard's is not open to the public, but people are invited to line the procession route along Assomption Boulevard, up Downing Street to the church on Botsford Street.

Corporal Jennifer Clarke says the RCMP and family of Constable Deschenes appreciate any show of support from the public. (CBC)

"I know it would mean a lot to the RCMP and especially to the family of Const. Deschênes if people would like to come out ... and show their support, that would mean a lot," said Clarke.

Deschenes died last Tuesday night when he stopped to help two people in an SUV. His cruiser and the SUV were struck by a man driving a utility van.

No charges have been laid, but the New Brunswick RCMP are investigating.

Clarke says seating is limited at the sites open to the public, anyone wishing to show their respects should show up early.

CBC New Brunswick will be live-streaming the funeral starting at 1:45 p.m.