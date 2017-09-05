A Fredericton police officer facing charges that include break and enter will appear for a bail hearing in provincial court in Burton on Thursday.

Darrell Ian Brewer was arrested on Sept. 1 and has been in custody since then. His bail hearing was supposed to be on Tuesday afternoon, but it was postponed until Thursday.

Brewer was initially charged with the violation of conditions from his court order that he keep the peace and be on good behaviour, but other charges were added.

Those charges include break, enter, and mischief at a residence on the city's north side, along with intent to maintain communications with a complainant, and attempting to induce the person by threats to disclose an address to a third party.

The Crown requested a publication ban on the name of the complainant, which was granted by Judge Pierre Dubé.

This isn't Brewer's first time before the court. Brewer was charged with impaired driving in 2015 after crashing his motorcycle in Fredericton along Union Street, collapsing to the ground, then leaving the scene.

In April, he was found guilty of impaired driving, though he was given the chance to apply for a treatment program so he could avoid a criminal record. A judge's decision on his application was expected later this month.

Brewer is still a member of the Fredericton Police Force and has been suspended with pay since his drunk driving conviction. He will remain in custody until his bail hearing Thursday afternoon.