The Conservation Council of New Brunswick is applauding NB Power on the launch of a new program that breaks down home energy use and compares it to other households in the neighbourhood in a bid to educate customers and help them save money.

"The ultimate objective is reduce electricity consumption," said Lois Corbett, executive director of the non-profit environmental organization.

"That is a shared goal, not just of the utility from a business case, but also the government and people and, quite frankly, leaders all over the world."

The utility will randomly select 125,000 of its customers to receive paper copies of their home energy reports. Others can go online, register by entering their bill number and then answer questions about their home.

In the end, participants will learn the amount of energy used by others in their neighbourhood and where most of their own electrical consumption goes — heating, lighting, hot water, appliances, or out the bottom of a badly insulated door.

Corbett said it isn't necessarily the number of people inside the home that factor into lower energy consumption, but size and square footage and the state of major appliances, windows and insulation levels.

"We need to see it in comparison to something similar," she said.

"I need to compare my old house to another old house in similar … size. If they've made progress by investing in insulation, I should see that information on my bill and assess if that's a good move going forward for me."

$1M program

NB Power's Jill Doucett says the utility will spend $1 million a year on its home energy report project. (CBC)

NB Power hopes to get homeowners to reduce their energy consumption by three per cent through the program.

The information is anonymous, so participants won't be able to go to a neighbour, knock on the door and ask them what they're doing to get a better rating.

Corbett said it's important residents aim to reduce the use of electricity, keep their homes warm but also reduce carbon footprint over all.

The utility expects to spend $1 million a year on its home energy report project, which Corbett said is an investment.

'Let's waste less, spend less and do better for Mother Nature in the long run.' - Lois Corbett, Conservation Council of N.B.

"It provides another level of information that consumers and NB Power customers can use to say, 'If I shift this, I could save some electricity,'" she said.

"That's not just good for business, but for the environment."

She said the utility will also develop a closer relationship with individual customers.

"It's a relationship based on driving down electricity bills as opposed to power outages," said Corbett.

In a previous interview with CBC News, Jill Doucett, NB Power's director of customer relations, said other jurisdictions have undertaken similar projects and saved more than they spent.

In the long run, NB Power wants to reduce the need and not build more capacity for energy production.

"Let's waste less, spend less and do better for Mother Nature in the long run," said Corbett.