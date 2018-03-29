Woman with lung disease loses licence when she can't blow into breathalyzer

A woman with a chronic lung disease says she lost her driver's licence because she wasn't able to complete a breathalyzer.

According to 64-year-old Connie McLean, an RCMP officer tried to give her a sobriety test on the evening of March 2, near her home in Shannon, about 80 kilometres northeast of Saint John.

McLean, who suffers from COPD — chronic obstructive pulmonary disease — has the lungs of an 87-year-old, according to medical documents, and has trouble blowing air into a straw.

"I can start to take a deep breath, and start to blow but then it just wheezes right up, and I can't blow for five seconds even straight."

McLean told the police officer she had one beer earlier in the day, about four hours before she was pulled over.

Aunt Connie had an Alpine and got pulled over. She has COPD so when the police asked her for a breathalyzer, she couldn't. Now she's in trouble. 1:05

After numerous failed attempts to blow into the breathalyzer, she ultimately couldn't complete the test, which resulted in the officer writing her up for refusing the breathalyzer, and taking her licence and having her vehicle towed.

"He didn't give me any choice, like he was just bound and determined that I wasn't trying to do it," said McLean, a former smoker.

"I tried and tried as hard as I could try. Why would I not try and not do it? I mean you know that if you can't do it they're going to charge you. So, it's only common sense that you're going to try to do this breathalyzer."

McLean says she attempted the breathalyzer about eight times. When she couldn't complete the test, the RCMP officer wrote her up for refusing a breathalyzer. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

McLean's story isn't sitting well with Barbara Walls, director of health initiatives with the New Brunswick Lung Association.

Walls said there are close to 57,000 people in New Brunswick who have COPD, among other lung diseases.

"A person with COPD is going to face significant challenges if they are asked to do a breathalyzer," Walls said.

She's concerned about the unforgiving wording around the sobriety test and is hoping someone will make changes to what constitutes a pass or fail.

"Under the wording it's — they did not complete it, or they failed the test."

McLean, who lives in the country, has had to rely on relatives to get to work and back. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

McLean was never actually tested for her blood-alcohol level, Walls said.

"To strictly say that if you cannot blow into the breathalyzer you have failed it — it's just too black and white."

Court date

It's unclear to McLean why she was pulled over to begin with.

She is waiting until her day in court, May 2 in Saint John, which will be two months after the night she lost her licence, and just one month before she will get her licence back.

Until then, she has to rely on her brother and nephew to drive her to and from work.

The RCMP won't comment on the case because it's before the courts.