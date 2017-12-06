A computer outage that forced staff at hospitals and healthcare centres across the province to cancel services and turn patients away on Tuesday, has been fixed.

Valerie Kilfoil, the director of communications for Service New Brunswick, told CBC News early Wednesday morning that a team worked throughout the night to bring services back online.

"As of 5:15 this morning, the systems were fully restored. The team will continue to monitor the environment over the next several hours as normal operations resume," she said in an email.

​The problem started around 6 a.m. Tuesday when Service New Brunswick's data centre in Saint John experienced a "partial outage," said Kilfoil.

The issue quickly escalated and was Service New Brunswick's "highest priority."

Horizon's hardest-hit services included radiation oncology treatments, which are computer-operated, blood and specimen collection labs, community health centres and clinics.

Nearly 100 radiation oncology patients who had appointments scheduled at the Saint John Regional Hospital, for example, had their appointments cancelled, said Brenda Kinney, executive director for the Saint John area, which stretches from Sussex to St. Stephen.