The computer systems at both of the province's regional health authorities are down, forcing them to revert to paper files, cancel some services and turn some patients away, CBC News has learned.

The problem stems from Service New Brunswick's data centre.

Valerie Kilfoil, Service New Brunswick's director of communications, said she would "be in touch shortly" with more information.

The Horizon Health Network is dealing with a "major outage," affecting "every conceivable department," confirmed Barbara Kinney, executive director for the Saint John area, which stretches from Sussex to St. Stephen.

'The longer it goes, the bigger the impact.' - Barbara Kinney, Horizon

Vitalité Health Network officials could not immediately be reached for comment, but Kinney said the network is also experiencing "some impacts."

Horizon's hardest-hit services include radiation oncology, which is computer-operated, blood and specimen collection labs, community health centres and clinics, Kinney said.

Thirty radiation oncology patients who had appointments scheduled at the Saint John Regional Hospital on Tuesday morning, for example, had their appointments cancelled and up to another 65 slated for the afternoon could also be cancelled if the system isn't restored soon, she said.

"As it progresses, it causes more challenges" because having to write things down takes longer and slows everything, said Kinney.

"So it all depends on the extent and length of the outage as to what the actual impact will be," she said. "The longer it goes, the bigger the impact."

Horizon officials started noticing around 6 a.m. that "several" of its computer applications either weren't working or were intermittent, said Kinney.

They were notified by their IT department through Service New Brunswick that they "in fact were experiencing a major outage," she said.

That's when staff were advised to go to manual processes.