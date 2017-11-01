People in New Brunswick with serious mental health conditions will be able to get the help they need without being hospitalized, under a new program launched on Wednesday.

Physicians can now issue community treatment orders, allowing mentally ill people to be treated in the community rather than in an psychiatric facility.

Supervised community care is intended to help keep patients from getting worse or becoming dangerous by ensuring they take their prescribed medication and empowering next of kin to serve as decision makers for the gravely ill who refuse treatment.

Albert Cyr, a retired Moncton-area psychologist and father of an adult son with schizophrenia, applauded the new measures.

"Before, the parents were not involved or the spouse was not involved and [the] health care professional — psychiatrist — was the sole prescriber of the treatment," Cyr said. "And once the person left the hospital after stabilization, after a month, then the person could stop medication and then there would be the revolving door process by which the person would deteriorate.

"So that will be prevented."

Cyr wishes the new measures had been available 14 years ago when his son started to get sick.

Instead, his son, a university student on scholarship, was in and out of hospitals for years — being treated and released, refusing to take his medication and relapsing.

Today, his son lives in a supervised residential facility.

"If [the program] would have been in place, my son would not be [as] deteriorated as he has been now," said Cyr.

"He would have had an independent quality of life."

But since his son wasn't considered a danger to himself or to others, it was his decision whether to accept treatment.

Cyr eventually resorted to turning to the justice system to get long-term mental health care for his son, insisting charges be laid against him.

"For a parent, it's very difficult to make decisions like that, but that was the only avenue at that time," said Cyr, who also chairs the mental health community advisory committee for Vitalité Health Network in southeast New Brunswick and served as chair of the 2015 provincial mental health forum in Moncton.

Implementing community treatment orders was one of the recommendations of a coroner's inquest into the death of Serena Perry, 22, an involuntary psychiatric patient at the Saint John Regional Hospital in 2012.

With supervised community care, a parent or caregiver won't have to go through the courts to access mental health services because the risk of deterioration will be taken into account, said Cyr.

"If, for example, on first diagnosis the person is reluctant or is resistant or is not understanding and is not able to follow the treatment on a stable basis, then the supervised community health plan will be developed by a team, including psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers and nurses," he said.

Education about the illness will be provided to the family member or caregiver, as well as the patient once he or she is well enough to have insight into the illness, and co-ordinators will ensure all the necessary support services are in place "so that they can resume their life."

"There's been a lot of people with mental illness that were forced to follow treatment and came back after to say, 'You know, it saved my life,'" said Cyr.

Program to be reviewed

But such an approach has to be respectful, Cyr said.

"There's a lot of stigma with mental health and that's why we talk about supervised community plans rather than orders because the emphasis is to try and co-operate not only with the individual but also with the family so that we can support and accompany the person that's facing that very serious challenge."

The program will be "continuously monitored" and evaluated every five years to ensure its objectives are "respected and reached," Cyr said.

Modifications will be introduced if any areas are identified as needing improvement, he said.

Committed to program 2 years ago

Legislative amendments to integrate community treatment orders into New Brunswick's mental health continuum of care were introduced in February, nearly two years after the provincial government pledged to follow the lead of other provinces.

It was one of 11 recommendations of a coroner's inquest into the death of Serena Perry, a 22-year-old involuntary psychiatric patient at the Saint John Regional Hospital, whose body was discovered in the hospital's amphitheatre on Feb. 14, 2012.

She had a blue hospital gown wrapped loosely around her neck. Her exact cause of death could not be determined and no charges were ever laid, but the inquest deemed her death a homicide and made the recommendations in a bid to prevent similar deaths.

New Brunswick and the territories were the only governments in Canada that did not have community treatment legislation at the time to ensure patients, such as Perry, took their medication, under supervision, while living in the community.

In 2007, another inquest had recommended the province look into community treatment orders. That inquest was into the May 2005 police Tasering death of Kevin Geldart, 34, of Moncton, who, like Perry, was mentally ill and often off his medications.