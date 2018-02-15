People in Saint John's lower-income areas are concerned about what the end of community policing will mean for the city's most impoverished neighbourhoods.

Saint John's budget cuts had an immediate impact on police operations, which saw a $1.25 million cut.

In a management briefing in December, the community police program was named as one of the first services to go in the new fiscal year.

Juanita Black, a resident of Crescent Valley, is part of a group of citizens trying to find a way to save the community police program. (CBC)

That means the loss of "positive role models" to the neighbourhoods, said Juanita Black, a resident of Crescent Valley in the north end.

"They don't work 9 to 5 these officers, they don't just punch in," Black said. "They work weekends. They bring their family to events, people see them on a human level."

Little extra touch

Calls for service have been reduced dramatically with the introduction of community policing, Black said.

"I hope, I pray we're not going to fall down that hole. … The city designated these areas as priority neighbourhoods, they need that little extra touch. And we want that little extra touch back."

Const. Jocelyn McIntyre, a member of the community policing program, was appointed liaison officer when Syrian families began arriving in the Crescent Valley neighbourhood.

Her work provided a smooth transition for the new families, said Black.

"I think people were hesitant about the newcomers because it was such a different culture than what we had here in our community," she said.

"And it all worked out. It was very positive [for] the newcomers, who had bad experiences with police in their own country. … You need to associate yourself with the residents and newcomers at a different level and that is definitely happening in this community."

McIntyre has since moved over to the traffic unit, Black said.

Mary LeSage, the operations manager for PULSE (People United in the Lower South End), says community policing has made a world of difference for her neighbourhood. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

Mary LeSage is a south end resident and member of the community group PULSE, which stands for People United in the Lower South End.

Community police have been in her neighbourhood for 10 years, making "a world of difference," she said.

'Like a friend'

"We go by their first name now," LeSage said. "It's like a friend, a one-on-one rapport they have, and now it's just remarkable that people can come into the building, they feel safe and want to come in.

"It brings the trust and respect community policing has earned over the years."

LeSage was surprised that unit was the first one targeted in the cuts.

"I feel it's the vulnerable that are chosen again," she said.

"Every time something needs to be cut, it seems to be a vulnerable citizen who suffers."

Rescue package

A proposed $22 million provincial rescue package for the city offers some hope to the ccitizens group pushing for the program's reinstatement.

Premier Brian Gallant announced the aid package Friday, which was unanimously approved by council on Monday night without being made public.

It is described as a financial assistance package of up to $22.8 million over the next three years, with a goal of eliminating "Saint John's structural deficit through growth as quickly as possible."

"With community police, they're going to end up spending more money if they don't [restore it]," Black said.

"Because the level of respect and training brought to the community is going to be phased out I think."