Community policing returns to Saint John, but long-term future in flux

Community policing is coming back to Saint John's most impoverished neighbourhoods as a result of a $1.2 million top-up to the police force budget.

The restored funding approved by council Monday night comes from the $22 million provincial aid package that was meant to minimize front-line service cuts, as the city struggles with a so-called structural deficit.

The so-called new deal money encompassing the next three years will also give the program time to re-examine its role, which, over the years has taken on the duties of mental health support and social work in addition to policing and outreach.

"We've got to look at how to continue to provide services that are meeting the needs of the communities, and see how we can do it in a more efficient manner," said Coun. Gary Sullivan, a member of the Saint John board of police commissioners.

"Maybe it's different partners, or it gives us time to find other partners, so now we've got a couple years to keep working on it," he said.

Working group formed

When community policing was disbanded in December, Sullivan formed an advisory board together with a representative from each of the five priority neighbourhoods, and Sgt. David Hartley-Brown — the lone member remaining from the original unit.

It's looking at how much of the unit's responsibilities involve looking after the social and mental-health needs of the neighbourhoods, and whether more partners can come on board.

When communities have a police officer in the neighbourhood, "we see a trust relationship develop," said the head of ONE Change in the old north end. (Debbie McLeod/Submitted)

"So is the future of community support only community policing, or is it bringing more health-care providers, mental health care, is it getting social development more into the community and co-ordinating those things?" Sullivan said.

"All of those things go together to reduce crime, but improve wellbeing and health … I'm open to keeping community policing because that relationship with citizens in these neighbourhoods is important. What it will look like in three, four years, I couldn't say."

Share the load

Barry Galloway, executive director of the ONE Change community group in the old north end, said residents would be better served through more services.

"If the justice area in policing sees issues related to mental health or drug use, we need to share that information with each other," Galloway said.

An advisory group formed in December is looking at how much of community policing involves looking after the social and mental-health needs of the neighbourhoods.

That could take the form of a social worker being added to the mix, Galloway said, as many calls for service relate to mental health.

"If an officer has to deal with what's clearly a mental health challenge, they could call someone rather than just make it a justice issue," he said.

"By augmenting supports, it would decrease the number of calls they're dealing with."

Trust relationship

Galloway said several issues have arisen over the past three months without an officer posted in the old north end.

He noted an increase in drug use in the neighbourhood and around the community centre, reports of domestic violence, neighbour disputes, and concern over a new drug dealer moving into the area.

ONE Change executive director Barry Galloway said several disputes and issues with drug use have arisen without an officer posted in the old north end. (Matthew Bingley/CBC) "In the past, it probably was happening, the only difference is there is no one to deal with it now," said Galloway.

"They don't know or aren't comfortable with calling the police very often. But when we have a community police officer in the neighbourhood, we see a trust relationship develop."

'OK, never mind then'

The Crescent Valley neighbourhood has also felt the absence of its officer, said Anne Driscoll, executive director of the community resource centre.

Driscoll said her office gets phone calls every day from residents looking to speak to police.

"We've had to tell them, 'Well, they're not here anymore, and we hope they're coming back,' and we try to refer them in a way we can help or refer them to patrol," she said.

"And sometimes folks will say, 'OK, never mind then.' And things tend to brew and tend to get worse, whereas previously when an officer was here, they could be addressed right away."

Anne Driscoll, executive director of the Crescent Valley Resource Centre, says her office still gets phone calls daily from residents looking to speak to police. (CBC)

Driscoll said the reinstatement of the program is like having a family member move back home.

"The are part of the team, we are looking forward to having them back," she said.

"Four months would be long enough. We wouldn't want that gap to be longer."

Community policing is expected to return to the old north end, Crescent Valley, south end, Waterloo Village, and lower west side in a matter of weeks. The officers will be working under a five-year term, Sullivan said.

The traffic and street crime units also had their funding restored. Up until now those officers were re-assigned to general patrol.