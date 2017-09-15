Families who go hungry in St. George when the local food bank isn't open can now turn to a public cupboard on Main Street for a few essentials to last them a day or two.

"Hunger can strike on a weekend. Hunger can strike on a holiday when we're not there," said Sarah Norman, co-ordinator of the St. George and Area Food Bank.

"That's a reality and so that's when this pantry would really come in handy."

The community pantry, as it's called, looks like a grey cupboard, sitting on a wooden post up off the sidewalk near 19 Main St.

It's on the elevated stairs between Crafty Creations and Dr. Patty Pendleton's podiatrist office.

On Friday, it was stocked with non-perishables, including soup, sardines and canned beans.

The Multicultural Association of Charlotte County, which will soon be moving into new office space next to the pantry, is going to help replenish the shelves.

Executive director Laurie Parris said her newcomer clients are civic-minded and have always been strong supporters of the food bank.

"Our clients come and go on a daily basis," said Parris. "I'm sure that they're going to show up with something in their pocket and drop it off."

"I think that you'll see this whole community will step forward and keep an eye on the pantry and make sure there's a little bit in there every day."

Many seasonal workers

Citizens are encouraged to take what they need, when they need it and to replenish the pantry if and when they are able. (CBC)

Norman said this is a good time to provide a supplemental emergency food supply.

Many workers in Charlotte County work seasonal jobs and will soon be finding themselves coming off summer employment and waiting to get winter employment.

"If you do happen to need something just to get you through the night, please do go ahead and take it," said Norman.

"If it's the night before your cheque comes or payday arrives, go ahead and take it. And when you do get paid the next day, put one more item back in."