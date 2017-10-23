Several communities in the province will head to the polls Monday for municipal byelections.

The communities of McAdam, Nigadoo, Petit-Rocher and Rexton will elect one councillor each.

Saint-André is the only municipality that will elect a mayor in this round of byelections. Grande-Anse was set to go to the polls to elect a mayor as well, but candidate Daniel Lanteigne has already won that race by acclimation.

There is also one plebiscite to be voted on Monday.

Residents of the local service districts of Keswick Ridge, Douglas, Bright, a portion of the Kingsclear LSD and the community of Lower Queensbury will decide whether they want to amalgamate to become a single rural community.

The rural community would be called York Rural Community.

How to vote

Voters do not need to show ID, as long as they have received a voter information card in the mail confirming their name is on the list of electors. Voters also don't need to bring the card to the polls; however, it may make voting quicker.

Voters in municipal elections must be Canadian citizens, be at least 18-years-old on election day, have lived in the province for at least 40 days immediately preceding the election and live in the community on the day of the election.

Residents not on the list of electors will have to provide one or more IDs that combined will show the resident's name, civic address and signature. A New Brunswick driver's licence has all three.

While regular municipal elections are held every four years, on the second Sunday in May, byelections are held twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall.

Polls will be open from 10:00 a.m and 8:00 p.m.