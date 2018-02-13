More than 150 people gathered outside Fredericton City Hall for a peaceful, tearful candlelight vigil Monday evening to protest the acquittal of the man charged with killing 22-year-old Colten Boushie.

Boushie, an Indigenous man, was shot and killed by Gerald Stanley in August 2016 during a dispute on Stanley's farm in Battleford, Sask.

The verdict sent immediate shockwaves through the country and speakers at the Fredericton vigil said it highlights systemic discrimination in the Canadian justice system.

"What has happened here is racism, plain and simple," said Matthew Comeau, a member of Elsipogtog First Nation. "Racism isn't a man in a white hood anymore, it isn't a burning cross. It's in our systems. It tells us we are not worthy."

He described being at the vigil like being a funeral for someone everyone knew.

"It's 2018, who are the savages now?" he asked.

More than 150 people gathered at a vigil for 22-year-old Colten Boushie, who was shot and killed in Saskatchewan. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

Comeau said his heritage carries a stigma that makes him feel like he is a criminal.

"My wife and my son Rylan here don't have the privilege of being light-skinned like me," he said to the large crowd.

Comeau said no one treats him differently until he talks about where he is from.

Matthew Comeau said one day he will have to tell his son about racism and what he will face. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

The shooting

Boushie was shot in the head during an altercation with Stanley after he and four others from Red Pheasant Cree Nation drove onto Stanley's rural property.

Stanley was charged with second-degree murder in Boushie's death, but was found not guilty on Friday by a jury that included no Indigenous individuals.

Colten Boushie, left, was fatally shot in August 2016. Gerald Stanley, right, has been acquitted of second-degree murder. (Facebook/Liam Richards/Canadian Press)

The aquittal prompted protests and vigils across the country and calls to eradicate the practice of "peremptory challenges."

Critics say the long-standing procedure can lead to discrimination against potential jurors — and can deliver a jury that is biased or lacks understanding of Indigenous cultural and social customs.

Ron Tremblay, Wolastoq grand chief, spoke at Monday's vigil in Fredericton. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Minister of Justice Jody Wilson-Raybould and Minister of Indigenous Services Jane Philpott took to Twitter to share their thoughts about the verdict, but speakers at the vigil in Fredericton were not impressed.

"It's easy to tweet," said Kim Jonathan, first vice chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations.

People held signs that said 'Justice for Colten' at Monday night's vigil. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

"Words are very cheap," said Wolastoq Grand Chief Ron Tremblay. "Trudeau's promise from his election was justice reform but where is the reform?"

The Liberal government has indicated it wants to move swiftly on reforms to ensure more Indigenous people are represented on juries and Wilson-Raybould said Monday changes could be coming soon.