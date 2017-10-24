Colour, ink and string: Fredericton artist creates with 'stub' hand
Natalie Perry was born without left hand yet has been creating art since she was 3 years old
Fredericton artist Nathalie Perry was born without a left hand.
She calls it her stub.
"I was just born that way," she said. "It's really flexible and useful and it certainly makes me unique."
But it never stopped her from creating art. She has been doing it since she was three years old.
"I have been painting pretty much since I could hold a brush."
Up until she was 25, Perry would sit for hours to draw or paint still-lifes.
With her right hand, she would try to recreate photographs or objects on her canvas, stressing over every little detail while her left hand, which cannot perform precision tasks, would patiently wait.
"My brain would just be like 'Oh, this is not good enough,'" she said.
And it never was good enough, so she quit art for five years.
Ink and string
But when Perry turned 30, she felt something was missing in her life.
So she read The Artist's Way, a book that explores different art techniques, and came across string and ink.
"My stub hand couldn't necessarily be able to do precise movements with a paintbrush. But string it can handle."
The exercise consisted of dipping string into a bottle of ink and creating art with it.
"It was a very freeing experience," she said. "There was no way I could do it wrong, and there was no way I could do it perfectly right."
Her left hand could finally take part in her art process.
Sometimes, she uses the string with her stub hand.
"I like that it creates accidents," she said.
Perry's art is sold for several hundred dollars at auctions.
But she donates pieces every few months to local charities.
"I don't necessarily have millions of dollars to donate to organizations, but I can create these paintings and help."
Now with a daughter and a full-time job, Perry struggles to find time to create her art.
But almost every week, she goes back to it and its feeling of freedom.
