Collision on Highway 8 leaves 1 dead, several injured

A collision involving two vehicles on Highway 8 in New Brunswick has left one person dead on Saturday afternoon.

The collision occurred in the Renous area between Miramichi and Blackville at around 3:20 p.m., according to Cpl. Pierre Chiasson of the Northeast District RCMP.

The two vehicles were travelling on Route 8 when one slammed on the brakes to avoid hitting several deer on the road, he said. That vehicle was rear-ended by the one behind it. RCMP believe at this point the attention of the second driver was focused on the deer as well.

A 52-year-old man from the Miramichi area who was in the backseat of the first vehicle was killed in the collision. Cpl. Chiasson could not confirm the number of people in the two cars. The remaining occupants of both vehicles were taken to Miramichi Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Route 8 between hwy 415 and Renous overpass is closed. Traffic will be re routed —@RCMPNB

Cpl. Chiasson said Highway 8 will be closed until at least 8:30 p.m. while accident reconstructionists work on the scene. Traffic is being re-routed off Highway 8 at Highway 415.