New harassment policy in works after allegations against Speaker

Listen to the full CBC New Brunswick Political Panel podcast by downloading from the CBC Podcast page or subscribing to the podcast in iTunes.

Members of the legislative administration committee want a more robust harassment policy specifically for the legislature, according to Green Party Leader David Coon.

A sub-group of the committee is drafting a new policy, which "will go above and beyond the workplace harassment policy for general government," Coon, a member of the committee, said during the CBC New Brunswick Political Panel podcast this week.

The decision follows harassment allegations revealed last week by Premier Brian Gallant against Speaker Chris Collins.

Gallant suspended the Moncton Centre MLA from caucus over a complaint he harassed a former employee of the legislative assembly.

Collins, who was planning to run in the September provincial election, will fight the allegations, according to his lawyer, T.J. Burke.

This weeks political panel with Terry Seguin discusses the allegations of harassment against Chris Collins. 34:42

Filling policy gaps

The legislative administration committee has agreed the clerk of the legislature will select an independent investigator to examine the complaint. It has also begun work to clarify issues with the harassment policy with respect to the allegations against the Speaker.

"The decision to do that reflects that there was a gap at the legislative assembly," Coon said.

The Liberals were criticized by opposition panel members for their response to the complaint. Four of the five panellists said the government failed to follow the existing harassment policy in not taking action when it learned there might be a complaint.

Green Party Leader David Coon says the legislative administration committee is going to draft a new harassment policy. (CBC News)

Gallant learned of a possible complaint in February but has said his office couldn't act until the official complaint was filed April 5.

But the Progressive Conservatives were quick to point to the policy that says senior officials must take action about harassment "whether or not a complaint is filed."

PC member Ted Flemming said on the panel that he was pleased to see an independent investigation because he doesn't trust the executive branch to get to the bottom of it.

There is a pattern of shrouding the truth, said the MLA, pointing to scandals such as Atcon and inflated property taxes.

"We're not able to get the truth out of this government," he said.

NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie took exception to Flemming's comparisons, saying the process should be followed and communicated clearly to the public and shouldn't be politicized.

McKenzie said the rights of both Collins and the complainant should be respected and due process given.

Speaker Chris Collins says he'll fight the harassment allegations. (CBC)

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin said time is of a factor with the investigation since it's an election year and Collins was committed to running. Austin pitched a 60-day deadline for the investigation.

Gallant has said Collins could not run as a Liberal candidate while suspended from caucus.

Rousselle responds

Attorney General Serge Rousselle told the panel the topic should not be discussed. He said the harassment policy is being followed and it would be "inappropriate" to comment on the matter during the investigation.

Attorney General Serge Rousselle says the Collins case shouldn't be discussed while an investigation is underway. (CBC News)

Rousselle also dismissed calls for a full inquiry.

"It could jeopardize the confidentiality of this process and discourage other people from coming forward with their own complaints for the fear of publicity that would follow," he said.

He said it's the government's understanding the complainant does not want a full inquiry either.