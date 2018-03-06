A 71-year-old woman died when fire broke out in a seniors home in Coles Island on Tuesday.

The fire started just before 5 a.m. at the Grand Washademoak Lions Seniors Complex, on Route 715 in Coles Island, about 90 kilometres east of Fredericton.

When the woman's room filled with smoke, a neighbour in the one-storey building heard the alarm and tried to reach the victim, said Coles Island fire Chief Thomas Jeffrey.

Firefighters got into the room, but the woman died at the scene, Jeffrey said.

The fiv e other residents got out safely, and the Canadian Red Cross is helping to look after them.

The seniors home is close to the fire hall, so the fire was put out quickly, the chief said. Cumberland Bay and Millstream volunteer departments were called in to assist.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but RCMP said it is not considered suspicious.

Jeffrey said the building was not seriously damaged, and residents should be able to return soon.