Frigid Arctic air is still lingering across the province, but temperatures are heating up — ever so slightly.

CBC meteorologist Kalin Mitchell said another bitterly cold day is expected in New Brunswick, but winds are expected to lighten by the afternoon. This will reduce the overall windchill factor.

The province can also expected a general mix of sun and cloud with isolated flurries, he said.

"The cold air will stick around for New Year's Eve so factor that into your plans [and] preparations," he said.

Mitchell said there's also the possibility of a snowstorm by next Thursday.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick:

Today: Mostly sunny in the northwest. A mix of sun and cloud with flurries developing in the afternoon for Bathurst and the Acadian Peninsula. Winds will be from the west at 10 km to 20 km/h with a high of –16 C to –12, except –12 C to –10 C along the coast.

Tonight: Clear skies in the northwest but partly cloudy with flurries for Campbellton-Dalhousie and the Acadian Peninsula. Snowfall amounts of less than 2 cm are expected except for the Acadian Peninsula which could see 2 to 5 cm. Westerly winds will be travelling at 5 to 10 km/h.

Saturday: Mostly sunny in the northwest. A mix of sun and cloud with occasional flurries in the Campbellton-Dalhousie area and the Acadian Peninsula. Westerly winds increasing from 10 to 20 km/h. High temperatures will be between –16 C and –11 C, with the coldest temperatures in the northwest.

Fredericton and area

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning but becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon with westerly winds travelling at 10 to 20 km/h. Temperatures will reach a high of –13 C.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness with flurries developing in the evening and ending near midnight. No significant snowfall accumulation is expected, but westerly winds will be travelling at 10 to 20 km/h. Temperatures will be dropping to a low of –20 C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with westerly winds travelling at 10 to 20 km/h and a high of – 15 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning but becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. There will be occasional flurries throughout the day on Grand Manan. Winds will be from the west at 10 to 20 km/h with a high of –14 C to –10 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with flurries developing in the evening and continuing throughout the night. No significant snowfall accumulation is expected. Westerly winds will be travelling at 10 to 20 km/h.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with westerly winds at 10 to 20 km/h at a high between –15 C and –13 C.