Third Space Gallery is bringing contemporary art dealing with privacy and surveillance to public spaces in Saint John as part of its continuing series Cold Calling.

"When we were looking at submissions, the theme of security and surveillance jumped out right away," said Third Space Gallery president Christiana Myers. "There seemed to be a lot of contemporary artists that are interested in, and considering, this subject."

One is Vanessa Vaughan, whose month-long installation at 87 Germain St., CanTel's Speak Easy: How Privacy Matters, will have its closing reception on Friday, Jan. 6, at 7 p.m.

CanTel's Speak Easy, which has been installed at eye-level in a window of the building at 87 Germain, consists of "a neon sign that says "privacy matters,' an infomercial playing on a TV, and beautiful, porcelain tin-can telephones," said Myers.

Passersby might not instantly realize that they're looking at a piece of public art — which was the artist's intention, according to Myers.

CanTel’s Speak Easy, which has been installed at eye-level in a window at 87 Germain St., includes a neon sign saying 'privacy matters,' an infomercial and porcelain tin-can telephones. (Emily Saab)

"We really like projects that can integrate well into Saint John, are accessible, but also speak about larger issues," she said. "This is a really good example of that."

At the closing reception on Friday, Vaughan will host an artist's talk at Third Space Gallery's new office at 89 Canterbury St., Suite 407.

Attendees will "get some wine and snacks and a chance to check out the installation before it comes down," Myers said.

Call centres and space ships

Also part of the Cold Calling series is multidisciplinary artist Annie Wong's installation, The Centre for Communication and Poetry Research, running Jan. 9-12 at the Saint John Free Public Library.

Wong will cold-call numbers from the local phonebook, reading poetry to strangers over the phone. The "call centre" will run six hours a day for four days, with the public invited to observe and participate. Wong will also host public workshops on how to make telephone calls, complete with scripts, instructions and warm-up exercises.

An installation by Brandon Vickerd, called Falling Sky, is a series of sculptural spaceship pieces that are "installed in such a way that it looks like they've crashed to Earth," said Myers.

"That will be a bit mysterious, and a surprise, but it will have a huge impact once it's installed."

Since Third Space Gallery doesn't have a dedicated gallery space, all of its proposed works are exhibited in public.

"That's what we're trying to do: bring contemporary art to everyone," said Myers.