Two Moncton city councillors demanded a more detailed breakdown of crime statistics from the RCMP at the Codiac Regional Policing Authority annual meeting on Thursday night.

Coun. Bryan Butler, a former RCMP member, said crime statistics are clumped together and they need to be broken down to specific categories, like break and enters.

Butler said he remembers how there were separate codes for break and enters for businesses versus homes and sheds.

"So when I see 79 break and enters or whatever the number was there, there's no making a difference like which one was broken into and I think as a community we should know," he said.

Butler said he used to work in crime prevention and feels that if people know more about what is happening in their area, they can come up with ways to protect themselves.

'They're asking the questions now but we are almost already there in terms of supplying the information.' -Supt. Paul Beauchesne

For example, if there were a number of break-ins in a subdivision, as a police officer, he'd go to that area.

"We'd go talk to them and say, 'Hey listen, are you seeing anything? Maybe be on the alert, put the volunteers out, the auxiliaries out, so it's important," he said.

"Fear is not a factor to bring into this, its knowledge which is very important."

Butler said statistics show there were 897 break-ins in 2015-2016, a 40 per cent jump over the previous year.

Public safety, top priority

Coun. Shawn Crossman said public safety is extremely important.

"To put these out as an overall stat and just one number and not explain to the citizens what they detail, we're not doing anybody justice," said Crossman.

"We're not serving anybody public safety-wise, so we need to expose that."

Coun. Bryan Butler said he'd like the Codiac RCMP to offer a more detailed breakdown of crime statistics. (WordPress)

Crossman agrees citizens can take ownership if they know what the problem is.

"I can do things to improve. I can lock my car at night, I can lock my back door, I can close my garage door," he said.

"Just those minor safety checks that you take before you go to bed, that's all that I'm looking for."

The Codiac RCMP puts out a quarterly report, showcasing statistics, observations and strategies to improve.

Codiac RCMP Supt. Paul Beauchesne said the report tells a story and a request to break down statistics even further, is in the process of being looked at.

"So we're going exactly along the lines of what those requests are, which is actually pretty good, it's a good place to be." said Beauchesne.

"They're asking the questions now but we are almost already there in terms of supplying the information."

The Codiac Regional Policing Authority did not have enough members to reach quorum due to resignations and new appointments.

The financial report and other matters will be ratified at the next regular meeting.