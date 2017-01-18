Codiac RCMP is searching for a woman who may be armed and her male accomplice after a convenience store robbery in Moncton on Wednesday evening.

Around 6:35 p.m., officers were called to an armed robbery at JM Convenience store at 61 Mill Rd.

Police say a woman with her face covered and armed with what appeared to be a handgun held up the store and took an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say she was accompanied by a man.

Both were last seen fleeing on foot on Mill Road in the direction of Elmwood Drive.

Police set up a perimeter and searched the area with a K9 dog team and patrol units.

As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, the suspects had not been located.