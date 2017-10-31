Police say a group of children weren't seriously hurt when they were attacked with pepper spray on Halloween night outside a Moncton school.

Codiac RCMP Staff Sgt. André Potvin said the kids were standing on the steps of Birchmount School around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday when they were approached by two people.

The two assailants sprayed the children with what police believe was bear spray and then fled the scene.

Potvin said no one was injured and the incident remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, Bathurst police are warning parents to check their kids' treats carefully after receiving a report of a nail being found in a mini-chocolate bar.