Codiac RCMP are responding to an incident on the 400 block of High Street in Moncton and have restricted traffic in the area Sunday morning.

Melanie MacPhee lives across the road from the apartment building where the scene is unfolding. She said that around 8 a.m. a man left the apartment building and opened fire.

"There was a gentleman that come out of his apartment and shot five shots into a grey truck," said MacPhee.

MacPhee said the vehicle was occupied at the time, and the driver sped off after the shots were fired.

MacPhee also said that at one point at least five RCMP officers had rifles drawn and were pointing them at the apartment building.

MacPhee said RCMP have warned residents to stay where they are.

Several patrol cars are present.

More to come.