Codiac Regional RCMP are asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old boy who hasn`t been seen since about 7 p.m. Sunday in Moncton.

Brandon Pellerin was last seen at a residence on Donovan Terrace, RCMP said in a news release.

He was wearing a burgundy sweater, black pants and tan hiking boots. He had a black backpack and was not wearing a winter jacket.

Pellerin is about five feet six inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

Police are concerned for his well-being, particularly because of cold temperatures, said the release.

Anyone with information on Pellerin's whereabouts is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.