A new call centre in Moncton hopes to expand its workforce to 150 over the next five years, with possible payroll rebates from a provincial Crown corporation.

Club Auto, which works with groups such as the Canadian Automobile Association to direct tow-trucks to customers, opened its Moncton office in October.

The company based in the Toronto area has 35 employees in Moncton but hopes to add 75 jobs in coming months.

A government news release Tuesday said Club Auto will be eligible for $830,000 in payroll rebates from Opportunities NB, a Crown corporation.

The rebates are performance-based, and the jobs have to be maintained for one year.

The government estimated the new jobs will generate $2.41 million in provincial taxes over four years and add $21 million to the province's GDP.

In an interview with Radio-Canada, Premier Brian Gallant estimated there are about 18,000 service industry jobs in the province.